Prudential PLC Acquires 75,695 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 251.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,695 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 939.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,550,000 after buying an additional 1,842,784 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Fiserv by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,801 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,769,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

