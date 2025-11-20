Prudential PLC Has $17.50 Million Stock Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,378 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 61,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the first quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 153.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild Redb raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Quimica y Minera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.14. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

