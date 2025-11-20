Prudential PLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 37.2%

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $203.13 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.13.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

