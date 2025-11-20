Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Kensington Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 23.6% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kensington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Afbi LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $609.20 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.53. The company has a market cap of $758.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

