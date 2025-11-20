Empowered Funds LLC Has $9.23 Million Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,376,279,000 after acquiring an additional 309,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $474.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $400.64 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.98 and a 200 day moving average of $490.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.85.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

