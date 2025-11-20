PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. PACS Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

PACS Group stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. PACS Group has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACS. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in PACS Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PACS Group by 289.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

