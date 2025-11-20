Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Down 10.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) traded down 10.4% during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 195 to GBX 180. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Crest Nicholson traded as low as GBX 142.20 and last traded at GBX 146.40. 10,261,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 612% from the average session volume of 1,440,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 254 to GBX 251 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market cap of £339.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

