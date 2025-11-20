Financial Comparison: BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) vs. Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) and Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BW LPG and Orient Overseas International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BW LPG 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orient Overseas International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares BW LPG and Orient Overseas International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BW LPG 6.09% 11.70% 6.88% Orient Overseas International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

BW LPG pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Orient Overseas International pays an annual dividend of $7.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. BW LPG pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares BW LPG and Orient Overseas International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BW LPG $3.55 billion 0.47 $354.30 million $1.54 8.31 Orient Overseas International $10.70 billion N/A $2.58 billion N/A N/A

Orient Overseas International has higher revenue and earnings than BW LPG.

Summary

BW LPG beats Orient Overseas International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Orient Overseas International

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

