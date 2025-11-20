Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 and last traded at GBX 0.14. 369,458,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 87,243,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14.

Vast Resources Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £5.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.56.

Vast Resources Company Profile

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

