Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells $42,790.02 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $240.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.35 and a 12-month high of $264.79.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.