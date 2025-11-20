Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells $42,790.02 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $240.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.35 and a 12-month high of $264.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

