WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a 2.7% increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

WesBanco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WesBanco to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

WSBC stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.89.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.38 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSBC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut WesBanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

