EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires New Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Duolingo from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $2,889,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $20,803.68. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 88,904 shares of company stock valued at $23,652,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.6%

Duolingo stock opened at $174.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.84 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.