NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 99,638 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in NIKE by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 83,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,452. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

