EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 110.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Cowen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.23.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

