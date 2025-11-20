Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,057,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,892,000 after buying an additional 296,719 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in Republic Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 5,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $217.50 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.43 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average is $234.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.