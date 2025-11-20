Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $129,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $16,565,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $2,710,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $288.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.62. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $209.77 and a 12-month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

