EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 562 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Insulet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,735,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $346.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $230.05 and a 52 week high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

