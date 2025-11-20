Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered NAPCO Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $50.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NAPCO Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Performance

NAPCO Security Technologies stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.54.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. NAPCO Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NAPCO Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 928 shares in the company, valued at $37,352. This represents a 95.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NAPCO Security Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

