Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 price objective (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.54.

Shares of ROP opened at $444.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $435.42 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.46 and a 200 day moving average of $529.56.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $480,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

