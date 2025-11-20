Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.41.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $259.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.64. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $297.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total transaction of $15,404,628.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,511.88. This represents a 48.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,206.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

