NFP Retirement Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

NFP Retirement Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,072 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

