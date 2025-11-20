Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 306.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.56 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Bright purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

