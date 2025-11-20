Miller Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Miller Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.88%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

