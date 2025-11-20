D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS Shares Acquired by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,766,000 after buying an additional 4,166,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,411,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,597,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 619,894 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $14,349,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QBTS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Williams Trading set a $35.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $143,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,295 shares in the company, valued at $650,769.35. The trade was a 18.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 98,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $2,272,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,482,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,190.58. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,179,813 shares of company stock worth $32,303,986 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

NYSE QBTS opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 54.68 and a quick ratio of 54.49. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.