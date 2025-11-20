KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB Shares Sold by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 0.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSE:KWEB opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

