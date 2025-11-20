Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys 16,165 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for 7.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 1.50% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $182,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,481,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,717,000 after buying an additional 362,668 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,861,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,864,000 after buying an additional 159,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,621,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,552,000 after acquiring an additional 309,669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

BATS IGV opened at $103.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.40. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $112.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

