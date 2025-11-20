Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.1% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,118 shares of company stock worth $7,555,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $223.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day moving average of $166.99. The company has a market cap of $363.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

