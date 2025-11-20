NFP Retirement Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust $BUI

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 35.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 82,672 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

