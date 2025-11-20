FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,466 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

