Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.24% and a negative net margin of 205.68%.

Clean Energy Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

CETY stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.84. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Technologies has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

