FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 453 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $190.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

