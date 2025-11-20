JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB Stock Holdings Lifted by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17,815.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 928,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 923,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2,602.4% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after buying an additional 442,333 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 101,341.8% during the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 378,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after buying an additional 378,005 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,534,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,766,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $48.79 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $48.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.