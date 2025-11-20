First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM Shares Purchased by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 117.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,057,000 after purchasing an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,029,000 after buying an additional 600,198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,637,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,833,000 after buying an additional 298,239 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,566,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after buying an additional 382,650 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,717,000 after buying an additional 1,078,906 shares during the period.

FTSM stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $60.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

