FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,189 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Cintas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $183.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day moving average is $209.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

