Telligent Fund LP Purchases 700 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Telligent Fund LP lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 3.5% of Telligent Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Telligent Fund LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 209.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Robert Pesch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.12 per share, for a total transaction of $988,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $10,341,724.88. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $361.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $248.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $239.47 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

