PKS Advisory Services LLC Sells 31,241 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

PKS Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,840.2% in the first quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

