PKS Advisory Services LLC Sells 227 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

PKS Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.37.

Stryker Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $364.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.25 and a 200-day moving average of $380.91. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,453 shares of company stock worth $185,516,867. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

