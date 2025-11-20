Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ is NFP Retirement Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

NFP Retirement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for 2.4% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NFP Retirement Inc. owned about 0.45% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $36,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $94.49.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

