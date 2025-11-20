Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

