Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for 2.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGCP. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1107 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

