Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,614.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a $118.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $75.48 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,127,566. This represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

