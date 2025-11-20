Telligent Fund LP Invests $2.13 Million in Heico Corporation $HEI

Telligent Fund LP purchased a new stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Heico accounts for approximately 1.9% of Telligent Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Heico by 366.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 308,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,174,000 after purchasing an additional 242,264 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter worth about $40,949,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Heico by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 781.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter worth about $5,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

Insider Transactions at Heico

In other news, Director Carol F. Fine acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $163,920.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,920.96. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 400 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,785.56. This trade represents a 51.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 4,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,933 in the last three months. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HEI. Wall Street Zen raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heico from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on HEI

Heico Stock Performance

Shares of Heico stock opened at $307.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.21. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.35. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $338.92.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Heico Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.