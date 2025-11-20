Telligent Fund LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Telligent Fund LP cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up 2.1% of Telligent Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Telligent Fund LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,298 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,188. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $202.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

