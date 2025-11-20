Telligent Fund LP Buys Shares of 20,000 CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Telligent Fund LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. CoreWeave accounts for approximately 3.0% of Telligent Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

CoreWeave Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion and a PE ratio of -51.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Arete upgraded CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,615,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,590,906.

CoreWeave Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.