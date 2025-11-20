Prudential PLC Increases Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Prudential PLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up 0.4% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $68,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 178,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,494,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,370 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

