Prudential PLC Has $3.07 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,444,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,199,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 18.7% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prudential PLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,069,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 173,430 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 618.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $312,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $79.47.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.