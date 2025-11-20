Prudential PLC Buys 330,000 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $45,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

