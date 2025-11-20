507 Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN Bought by Traub Capital Management LLC

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 507 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,619,489,000 after purchasing an additional 291,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,521,339,000 after buying an additional 274,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,387,695,000 after buying an additional 243,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,525,000 after buying an additional 52,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $342.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $345.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.90.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

