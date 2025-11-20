Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CMMB has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemomab Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Chemomab Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

