Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.5750 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 22361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.6950.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Dominos Pizza UK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominos Pizza UK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Dominos Pizza UK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DPUKY

Dominos Pizza UK Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Dominos Pizza UK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dominos Pizza UK

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominos Pizza UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominos Pizza UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.